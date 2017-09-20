10 free things to do during an Ocean City Autumn

0 Shares Share Share +1

The leaves are changing color, the summer crowds have thinned out and the sand is cold beneath your feet – it’s autumn in Ocean City. It’s the perfect time of year to experience everything the town has to offer, now with just with a slight chill in the air (and did I mention that the crowds have thinned out?). Summer may be the reigning season for free family activities, but there’s still plenty to do come fall. Why not book yourself a hotel room at an off-season rate and come enjoy the festivities without spending a dime?

9/21 – 9/24

Celebrate the end of one season and the start of the next at Sunfest, an Ocean City tradition that’s over 40 years old. Enjoy live entertainment, local food and vendors, games for the whole family, and hopefully copious amounts of sunshine. Be sure to check out Sunfest’s Kite Festival while you’re there, and see hundreds of colorful kites soaring across the sky.

9/23 – 9/24

Softball season has arrived, and you can register to join a team and spend a day running the Northside Park’s bases at usssa.com.

9/23 – 9/24

If you’re 18 or older, you can participate in this treasure hunt and dig up prizes like jewelry, diamonds, gemstones and gift certificates. Registration is free with a donation to Believe in Tomorrow’s Children Foundation.

O.C.TOBERFEST:

Last year, over 140 pets came dressed in their Halloween costumes to walk the boardwalk while the Worcester Humane Society collected donations and presented pets that were up for adoption. The parade will kick off Octoberfest again this year, so wrestle a tutu on your bulldog and get ready to see some hilarious getups.

For two weekends in late October, N Division Street will host a giant maze for children of all ages. There will be witches, pirates and scarecrows galore, so put on your brave face and try not to get lost in the sand.

Build your own racecar and then bring it to the boardwalk to compete in a festive downhill race, followed by an awards ceremony where prizes are awarded in each division for speed and creativity.

Everyone loves a good spook-out. Bring the family (in costume!) for a day of hayrides, games and arts and crafts at Northside Park.

After Halloween, celebrate the holiday season a little early:

It’s never too early for Winterfest of Lights – this year, the show starts in mid-November, so after you grab a steaming cup of hot cocoa, hop in a trolley to see the elaborate light displays blinking along to classic holiday tunes. Admission is free for kids 11 and younger.

More lights! Plus vendors, tree lighting, kids’ crafts, games and prizes, gift drawings, and maybe even an appearance from Santa Clause himself.

Get your holiday shopping out of the way at the Shopper’s Fair, where you can find unique gifts for your family and friends or just come for the kids’ activities and a photo-op with Santa.

Details for these events, as well as a complete free and ticketed event listing, can be found here.